Mumbai Suburban Rail: These Indian Railways trains affected due to traffic blocks on Palghar-Vangaon section

Due to cancellation of some suburban train services, many long distance trains will be given additional halts for the convenience of railway passengers.

IRCTC Train Update: Few Indian Railway trains on Mumbai suburban rail section as well as long distance trains will be affected due to combined traffic blocks on Palghar – Vangaon section for de-stringing and stringing of 220 kV DC between Boisar and Vangaon section and maintenance of OHE gears at Palghar railway station. The blocks will be taken for an hour (10:10 AM to 11:10 AM) till 28 February 2022. According to the Western Railway zone, a few train services will be partially cancelled during the block. Besides, due to cancellation of some suburban train services, many long distance trains will be given additional halts for the convenience of railway passengers. Following are the details of the trains which will be affected from 24 February 2022 to 28 February 2022:

1) Train Number 93013 Churchgate – Dahanu Road has been partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road

2) Train Number 93012 Dahanu Road – Virar has been partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Kelve Road

3) Train Number 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will have additional halts at Palghar station and Virar station on 24 February, 26 February, 27 February and 28 February 2022. This train will have additional halts at Boisar station and Virar station on 25 February 2022.

4) Train Number 12990 Ajmer – Dadar Superfast Express will have additional halts at Boisar station and Virar station on 24 February, 26 February and 28 February 2022

5) Train Number 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Express will have an additional halt at Umroli station from 24 February to 28 February 2022

6) Train Number 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Express will have additional halts at Palghar station and Virar station on 25 February 2022

7) Train Number 12489 Bikaner – Dadar Express will have additional halts at Boisar station and Virar station on 27 February 2022