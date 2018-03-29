Mumbai suburban network: Andheri-Goregaon harbour line by Indian Railways opens today

The extended harbour line project, which is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-2, is of worth Rs 103 crore.

Today onwards, the much awaited extended harbour line services by Indian Railways from Andheri to Goregaon will be open to public. The line, which will be a boon to railway commuters, will be inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. At present, the harbour line, which is an important direct connect for commuters who wish to travel directly to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Central Railway, is available on Western Railway, up to Andheri only. According to Chief Spokesperson of Western Railway, Ravinder Bhakar, the harbour line is now being extended up to Goregaon on Western Railway with the introduction of as many as 49 new suburban train services. The extended harbour line services will serve more than 13,000 daily Mumbai commuters, commuting between Borivali and Andheri who can now board the Harbour Line trains bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from Goregaon.

Also, the Railway Minister and the Chief Minister are likely to provide commuters with other amenities such as elevators at Borivali and Dadar stations on Western Railway, escalators at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dockyard Road, Thane and Lonavala stations of Central Railway. In addition to these facilities, new foot over bridges (FOB) will be opened at Chunabhatti and an extended FOB will be inaugurated at Virar. Also, additional services are likely to be introduced for the toy train, which plies between Neral to the automobile-free hill station of Matheran in Raigad. Moreover, at the Ram Mandir and Santacruz stations, solar panels shall be dedicated and also, the stations across Western Railway and Central Railway are to be provided with power-saving LED lights, the Chief Spokesperson added.

The extended harbour line project, which is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-2, is of worth Rs 103 crore, according to a DNA report. The Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai) of Western Railway, Mukul Jain said that April 1 onwards, 49 services will be operated on harbour line till Goregaon, out of which 42 services will function on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Goregaon route, while 7 services will function on Churchgate-Goregaon route, the report stated.

Last month, 3 FOBs at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli in Mumbai, constructed by Indian Army was opened for public. The FOB at Elphinstone Road has been built at a record time of 117 days. Last year on September 29, the narrow FOB, which linked the Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations collapsed due to a stampede, killing as many as 23 people and injuring several others.