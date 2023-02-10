Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: Ticket booking, train fare, speed, & other details | Here’s full story

The commercial run of the country’s 9th Vande Bharat Express will commence on February 11 (Saturday). The semi-high-speed train will run between Mumbai and Solapur. The train will enhance connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. It will cover a distance of 455 KM in 6 hrs and 35 minutes.
During its journey, the train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. The train will run six days a week except for Wednesday from CSMT and on Thursday from Solapur. The train will have 16 coaches. It will run at an average speed of 69.15 to 70 km/hour.
Ticket booking
The ticket booking for 22225/22226 Mumbai CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train has started. The ticket for this blue and white colour train can be purchased through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and the Internet.
Let’s see the fare of 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
- from CSMT to Solapur – Rs 1300
- from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 365
- from CSMT to Kalyan Junction – Rs 485
- from CSMT to Pune Junction – Rs 660
- from CSMT to Kurduvadi – Rs 1,175
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-
- from CSMT to Solapur – Rs 2,365
- from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 690
- from CSMT to Kalyan Junction – Rs 905
- from CSMT to Pune Junction – Rs 1,270
- from CSMT to Kurduvadi – Rs 2,110
Let’s see the fare of 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:-
- from Solapur to CSMT – Rs 1,150
- from Solapur to Kurduvadi – Rs 440
- from Solapur to Pune Junction – Rs 845
- from Solapur to Kalyan Junction – Rs 1,075
- from Solapur to Dadar – Rs 1,130
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-
- from Solapur to CSMT – Rs 2,185
- from Solapur to Kurduvadi – Rs 835
- from Solapur to Pune Junction – Rs 1,575
- from Solapur to Kalyan Junction – Rs 2,025
- from Solapur to Dadar – Rs 2,145
Catering charge:
The food choice is also available on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.