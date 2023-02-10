Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: Ticket booking, train fare, speed, & other details | Here’s full story

The commercial run of the country’s 9th Vande Bharat Express will commence on February 11 (Saturday). The semi-high-speed train will run between Mumbai and Solapur. The train will enhance connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. It will cover a distance of 455 KM in 6 hrs and 35 minutes.

During its journey, the train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. The train will run six days a week except for Wednesday from CSMT and on Thursday from Solapur. The train will have 16 coaches. It will run at an average speed of 69.15 to 70 km/hour.

Also Read: 2 New Vande Bharat Express on track today: Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi & Mumbai to Solapur; Check train number, timing and stoppages

Ticket booking

The ticket booking for 22225/22226 Mumbai CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train has started. The ticket for this blue and white colour train can be purchased through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and the Internet.

Let’s see the fare of 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from CSMT to Solapur – Rs 1300

from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 365

from CSMT to Kalyan Junction – Rs 485

from CSMT to Pune Junction – Rs 660

from CSMT to Kurduvadi – Rs 1,175

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from CSMT to Solapur – Rs 2,365

from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 690

from CSMT to Kalyan Junction – Rs 905

from CSMT to Pune Junction – Rs 1,270

from CSMT to Kurduvadi – Rs 2,110

Let’s see the fare of 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express gave boost to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative; It’s a symbol of aspiration and resurgent India, says Sudhanshu Mani

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:-

from Solapur to CSMT – Rs 1,150

from Solapur to Kurduvadi – Rs 440

from Solapur to Pune Junction – Rs 845

from Solapur to Kalyan Junction – Rs 1,075

from Solapur to Dadar – Rs 1,130

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from Solapur to CSMT – Rs 2,185

from Solapur to Kurduvadi – Rs 835

from Solapur to Pune Junction – Rs 1,575

from Solapur to Kalyan Junction – Rs 2,025

from Solapur to Dadar – Rs 2,145

Catering charge:

The food choice is also available on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.