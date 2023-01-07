Mumbai: Single day Central Railways’ AC local ridership crossed 1 lakh on Jan 2

The Mumbaikars have given an overwhelming response to the Central Railways‘ AC suburban local train services. The number of commuters travelling by AC locals have significantly increased in the last nine months. From April to December 2022, the AC local ridership crossed 1 crore (1,00,00,664). On January 02, 2023, the AC local ridership crossed 1 lakh.

This tremendous response to AC EMU trains (Electric Multiple Unit) is because of the fact that travelling by trains is fast and cheap in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems between suburbs and the city. It offers a safe and cool ride to the commuters.

Let’s see the month-wise increase of passengers in AC local trains –

April 2022 – 5,92,836

May 2022 – 8,36,700

June 2022 – 11,03,969

July 2022 – 10,79,050

August 2022 – 12,37,579

September 2022 – 13,82,806

October 2022 – 12,74,409

November 2022 – 12,53,896

December 2022 – 12,39,419

On May 05, 2022, the Ministry of Railways decided to slash the fares of daily tickets up to 50 percent. A total of 56 AC local train services are being operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kalyan / Badlapur / Titwala. The suburban railway system of Mumbai is also known as the ‘Lifeline of the City’.

Meanwhile, the zonal authorities have asked the passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) while travelling through trains. In the calendar year 2022, the Central Railway has registered 9,049 cases of unreasonable ACP incidents. It also apprehended 8,176 persons and realised a fine of Rs 55.86 lakh from them.

Know when to use Alarm Chain Pulling

The Alarm Chain Pulling option in the trains are being provided for emergency use only, to attract the attention of loco pilot and guard of the train. Misuse of ACP for any frivolous reasons is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act, 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment up to o­ne year or fine or Rs. 1000/ or both.