Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express Launch: Train ticket booking, fare, speed | Know all details here

The regular service of India’s 10th Vande Bharat Express will commence on Saturday (February 11). The blue and white colour train will connect Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sainagar Shirdi. It will also connect the commercial capital to the pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra like – Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and Sainagar Shirdi.
On its route, the train will stop at Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Roads. The train will run six days a week except for Tuesday. The train is composed of 16 coaches and will run at an average speed of 64.35 km/hour.
Ticket Booking
The reservation for 22223/22224 Mumbai CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train has started. The ticket can be booked from any ticket booking counters across the country or through the IRCTC.
Let’s see the fare of 22223 Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express –
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
- from CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi – Rs 975
- from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 365
- from CSMT to Thane – Rs 365
- from CSMT to Nashik Road – Rs 720
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-
- from CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi – Rs 1,840
- from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 690
- from CSMT to Thane – Rs 690
- from CSMT to Nashik Road – Rs 1,315
Let’s see the fare of 22224 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express –
AC Chair Car (CC) fare:
- from Sainagar Shirdi to CSMT – Rs 1,130
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road – Rs 600
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Thane – Rs 1,065
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar – Rs 1,120
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-
- from Sainagar Shirdi to CSMT – Rs 2,020
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road – Rs 1,145
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Thane – Rs 1,890
- from Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar – Rs 1,985
Catering Charges:
The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.