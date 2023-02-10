Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express Launch: Train ticket booking, fare, speed | Know all details here

The regular service of India’s 10th Vande Bharat Express will commence on Saturday (February 11). The blue and white colour train will connect Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sainagar Shirdi. It will also connect the commercial capital to the pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra like – Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and Sainagar Shirdi.

On its route, the train will stop at Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Roads. The train will run six days a week except for Tuesday. The train is composed of 16 coaches and will run at an average speed of 64.35 km/hour.

Also Read: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: Ticket booking, train fare, speed, & other details | Here’s full story

Ticket Booking

The reservation for 22223/22224 Mumbai CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train has started. The ticket can be booked from any ticket booking counters across the country or through the IRCTC.

Let’s see the fare of 22223 Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express –

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi – Rs 975

from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 365

from CSMT to Thane – Rs 365

from CSMT to Nashik Road – Rs 720

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi – Rs 1,840

from CSMT to Dadar – Rs 690

from CSMT to Thane – Rs 690

from CSMT to Nashik Road – Rs 1,315

Let’s see the fare of 22224 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express –

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from Sainagar Shirdi to CSMT – Rs 1,130

from Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road – Rs 600

from Sainagar Shirdi to Thane – Rs 1,065

from Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar – Rs 1,120

Also Read: 2 New Vande Bharat Express on track today: Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi & Mumbai to Solapur; Check train number, timing and stoppages

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from Sainagar Shirdi to CSMT – Rs 2,020

from Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road – Rs 1,145

from Sainagar Shirdi to Thane – Rs 1,890

from Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar – Rs 1,985

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.