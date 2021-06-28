Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express: Indian Railways passengers share their vistadome coach travel experience

On June 26, in a first, Indian Railways restored the services of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with a Vistadome coach.

According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on the Mumbai-Pune rail route during the monsoon season, besides the world-class facilities provided inside the train, passengers are fascinated by the natural beauty of the roads as the transparent roof and large windows of the Vistadome coach allow them to enjoy nature to the fullest. Here's what passengers travelling on Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express train's Vistadome coach have to say about their experience:



According to the Central Railway zone, some of the key features of Indian Railways’ Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train with vistadome coach are glass roof top, wide window panes, rotatable seats, and pushback chairs, etc. As per the train’s schedule, Train Number 01007 Deccan Express special leaves CSMT, Mumbai daily at 7.00 AM and arrives Pune station at 11.05 AM the same day. While Train Number 01008 Deccan Express special leaves Pune station daily at 3.15 PM from and arrives CSMT railway station at 7.05 PM same day.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special, en route, will halt at these railway stations- Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (only halt for Train Number 01007), Khadki, Lonavala, Shivaji Nagar and Talegaon railway stations. The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train has one Vistadome coach, 10 Second Class Seating coaches, three AC Chair Car coaches as well as a second class seating cum guard’s brake van. According to Central Railways, ticket bookings for Train Number 01007/01008 opened on June 24 on normal charges at all PRS centers and on the official website of IRCTC irctc.co.in. The zonal railway said only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train, adhering all COVID-19 guidelines, SOPs, during boarding, travelling as well as at the destination.