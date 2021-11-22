Mumbai-Nagpur ​Bullet Train: Travel in 4 hours! DPR being prepared for another high-speed rail corridor project

The DPR for the high-speed rail corridor is likely to be submitted to the government in early next year.

Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train Project: Soon, the cities of Mumbai and Nagpur in Maharashtra are likely to see high-speed rail connectivity! A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the proposed 766 kilometre long bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. The DPR for the high-speed rail corridor is likely to be submitted to the government in early next year. According to officials, for the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project, a series of surveys, including the aerial survey, lidar survey, social impact assessment (SIA) as well as environmental impact assessment (EIA), have been completed. The collected data is being analyzed for the Detailed Project Report, an official was quoted saying in an IE report.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train project will pass through as many as 10 districts. In some districts, land would be needed to be acquired for the project, according to officials. The Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train project is aimed at reducing the time of travel between the two cities in Maharashtra by over 50 per cent. At present, it takes nearly 12 hours to reach Nagpur from the financial capital by road, and the high-speed rail corridor project is expected to reduce the travel time to four hours, an official said. Once the project is sanctioned by the government, the further procedure will be decided, the official added.

According to officials, the possibility of running high-speed trains parallel to Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg are being explored as well. Currently, a six-lane 700 km of expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur is being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

A few days ago, an MoU was signed between NHSRCL and Japan Railway Track Consultant Company (JRTC) for the Designs of HSR Track works for the T 3 package (covering 116 Kms distance between Vadodara and Sabarmati Depot and Workshop Gujarat), for the country’s first Bullet Train project, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.