Mumbai Metro: Tender for construction work of Metro Line 5 Depot in Thane; to cost over Rs 472 cr

The MMRDA has issued a notice for the construction of the depots of Metro 5 at Kasheli in the district of Mumbai. The project, which is expected to cost around Rs 472.02 crore, has been called for tender on October 20. The deadline for submission of bids is December 12.

The scope of work for the project includes the construction of various infrastructure components, such as a control center, stabling yard, administrative building, and auxiliary substation. These components will be used for the maintenance and operational activities of the depots. The contract period for the project is expected to be 36 months.

As per media reports, MMRDA will soon float another tender for the Metro 4 depot work at Mogharpada.

The contract period for the project is expected to be completed in 36 months including the monsoon season when work remains stalled. A senior official of the MMRDA said that the agency will also issue another tender for the construction of the depots of Metro 4 at the same location, the Indian Express reported.

The official noted that the work on the Metro 4 project has been progressing steadily, and the agency decided to issue another tender to save time. The official said that the acquisition of the lands has been carried out in parallel, and the work on the project will not be completed until the land is acquired. The official noted that the agency has been holding discussions with the Deputy and Chief Minister regarding the call for bids for the construction of the depots at the site.

MMRDA has also got the nod from its previous authority meeting to extend the Metro 5A from Bhiwandi to Kalyan by laying it underground. This project was initially proposed to be carried out under elevated conditions. Due to the compensation offered to the commercial establishments that would be affected by elevated lines, the owners of the buildings in the alignment raised various objections.