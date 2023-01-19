Mumbai Metro: PM Modi set to launch two new metro rail lines 2A and 7; Ticket price, connectivity — All details you need to know

All eyes are set on Mumbai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching two new metro lines on Thursday evening. The two metro lines include the 18.6 km-long Mumbai metro rail line 2A and 16.5 km-long yellow metro line 7. It is being reported that once the rail lines are launched, the Prime Minister will himself ride in the metro to experience its smooth operation.

As we get closer to the inauguration ceremony, we bring to you all the updates about the two metro lines that you might be unaware of.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 Connectivity

The metro rail line 2A will ease the traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes of Mumbai, known as the New Link Road. The line will connect Dahisar (East) to DN Nagar. The Metro will connect Mumbai’s Central, Northern and Western suburbs and reduce travel time by 50 to 75%!

Metro Line 7 will connect Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East). This line will help the public in smoothly interchanging with the suburban rail system and Metro at Dahisar, JVLKR and Andheri. It will also provide access to Mumbai International Airport(CSMIA), the National Park and other landmark areas of Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7: Stoppages/Stations on each route

Mumbai Metro Line 2A has 17 stations, namely, Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West). This metro line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East.

On the other hand, Metro Line 7 has 13 stations, namely, Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada. This line will provide the opportunity to interchange at Line 1 in Andheri and Line 2A at Line 6’s JVLR.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7: When will the metro lines be operational?

Although the Mumbai metro lines will be inaugurated today, they will be open to the public from January 20, 2023.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7: How much will the tickets cost?

The tickets will range from Rs 10 to Rs 50. Here are the rates divided according to the distance:

Rs 10 to be charged for 0-3 km

Rs 20 to be charged for 3-12 km

Rs 30 to be charged for 12-18 km

Rs 40 to be charged for 18-24 km

Rs 50 to be charged for 24-30 km