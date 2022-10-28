Mumbai locals: Ridership in Western Railways AC crosses 1 crore mark

The number of passengers using air-conditioned local trains in the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has crossed the one-crore mark this financial year, IE reported. The official statement of the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) of the Western Railway stated that the passenger numbers have gone up steadily in the last seven months since April 1, when they resumed services. During peak hours, the number of people using the services has increased.

Around 1.01 crore commuters have been using AC trains since April 2022. This is 85 per cent more than the previous year’s total. Out of the 1,383 electric multiple units in the Western Railway’s network, 79 Ac local trains are operated daily on the Churchgate-Virar suburban corridor.

Besides the Western Railway, the number of passengers using AC local trains has also increased significantly in the Central Railway. From April 1 to October 26, over 72.32 lakh people used the AC locals. Out of these, 56 services are currently being operated by the railway.

Due to the increasing number of people using the AC trains during peak hours, the Indian railways have been asked to add more services. Western Railway is also set to induct AC local train with fibre-reinforced polymer seats by end of October. This rake has a maximum speed of 110 Km per hour. There are four types of coaches and can carry upto 1,118 passengers.

Moreover, around 10 additional AC local train services reportedly will also be introduced on the Western Railway.