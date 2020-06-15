Mumbai locals back on tracks! Indian Railways resumes selected suburban services for essential staff; details

According to Western Railways, with effect from Monday, 15 June 2020, the zone will operate 73 pairs of suburban trains including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road.
Indian Railways’ Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to resume selected suburban services over their zones! However, the special suburban train services will not be allowed for the general public but only for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government. According to Western Railways, with effect from Monday, 15 June 2020, the zone will operate 73 pairs of suburban trains including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. These train services will be operated from 5.30 AM to 11.30 PM with an interval of around 15 minutes. Maximum suburban trains will run between Churchgate and Virar, but a few of these services will also run up to Dahanu Road. These suburban services will run as fast local trains over the Western Railway zone, between CCG and Borivali. Also, they will run slow beyond Borivali.
According to Central Railways, as many as EMU 200 services will run- CSMT to Kasara/Kajrat/Kalyan/Thane- 130 EMU services with 65 Up and 65 Down, while CSMT to Panvel- 70 EMU services with 35 Up and 35 Down. These services will only halt at major railway stations, like that of fast locals. The timings of EMU services arriving at CSMT, suiting to the duty shifts, are 7 hours, 9 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, 21 hours, 23 hours. On the other hand, the timings for departing from CSMT, suiting to the duty shifts, are 7 hours, 9 hours, 15 hours, 18 hours, 21 hours, 23 hours. Here are some key facts about these services:
- It is expected that nearly 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50 thousand on Western Railway) will travel by these trains.
- These services will not be permitted for general passengers and will be strictly for essential staff, identified by the Maharashtra government.
- As per normal procedure, travelling authority will be applicable over Western Railway and Central Railway, as well as certain booking windows, will be opened for the same, on which respective essential staff will be facilitated on showing their government identification cards. The national transporter has decided to extend the validity of the season ticket to the extent of days lost. The same shall be allowed at UTS counters at railway stations to those staff permitted by the state government.
- Railway workman special train services that are already running will continue to run.
- At various railway stations, RPF/GRP/State Police will be deployed.
- At stations, entry will be given through ID cards of essential staff, identified by the state government. Later on, QR based E-passes will be issued to the staff which will also bear colour coding in order to allow swifter ticket checking.
- To ensure that only essential staff board these trains, multiple rounds of checking will be conducted by Indian Railways and the state government.
- It has been urged by the state government to only allow those to travel who are medically fit and do not come from the containment zone.
- Against the seating capacity of 1200 persons, only around 700 passengers will be allowed per train to observe social distancing in the coaches.
- To ensure there is no crowding at the railway stations as well as inside the trains, the state government has been advised to stagger the timings of its offices for workers coming from various areas.
- “NO HAWKER & NO PARKING ZONE” rule will be strictly imposed in station circulating area at 150 meters radius.
- To deal with any emergency situation that arises during the travel of passengers, ambulances along with the medical staff will be kept ready at each station by respective Municipal Corporations.
