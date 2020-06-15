Mumbai locals back on tracks! Indian Railways resumes selected suburban services for essential staff; details

To ensure that only essential staff board these trains, multiple rounds of checking will be conducted by Indian Railways and the state government.

Indian Railways’ Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to resume selected suburban services over their zones! However, the special suburban train services will not be allowed for the general public but only for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government. According to Western Railways, with effect from Monday, 15 June 2020, the zone will operate 73 pairs of suburban trains including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. These train services will be operated from 5.30 AM to 11.30 PM with an interval of around 15 minutes. Maximum suburban trains will run between Churchgate and Virar, but a few of these services will also run up to Dahanu Road. These suburban services will run as fast local trains over the Western Railway zone, between CCG and Borivali. Also, they will run slow beyond Borivali.

According to Central Railways, as many as EMU 200 services will run- CSMT to Kasara/Kajrat/Kalyan/Thane- 130 EMU services with 65 Up and 65 Down, while CSMT to Panvel- 70 EMU services with 35 Up and 35 Down. These services will only halt at major railway stations, like that of fast locals. The timings of EMU services arriving at CSMT, suiting to the duty shifts, are 7 hours, 9 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, 21 hours, 23 hours. On the other hand, the timings for departing from CSMT, suiting to the duty shifts, are 7 hours, 9 hours, 15 hours, 18 hours, 21 hours, 23 hours. Here are some key facts about these services: