Mumbai Local Trains: From today, Indian Railways to start additional suburban services for essential staff

Mumbai Local Trains news: From today i.e., 1 July 2020, Indian Railways will run additional train services in Mumbai for essential staff identified by Maharashtra government. These essential staff members include employees of the Central government, IT, Judiciary, Nationalised Banks, GST, Customs, Postal, Defence, MBPT, and Raj Bhavan. Under Central Railways’ Mumbai Division, 200 services are currently being run, out of which 130 services are running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kajrat/ Kasara/ Thane/ Kalyan/ Dombivali on main line. While on harbour line, 70 services are running between CSMT and Panvel. From today, 150 more local train services will be added to the existing suburban services, making the total to 350 services. These local train services will only halt at major railway stations, as that of fast local train services.

Under Western Railways’ Mumbai Central Division, 40 additional suburban services were added to the existing 162 services, from 29 June 2020. Thus, 202 local train services are currently running on Western Railways’ suburban section. From today, 148 more services will be added to these suburban services, making the total to 350 suburban train services. Similarly, these local trains will halt at major railway stations only.

According to Indian Railways, these local trains will only run for essential staff, as identified by the state government of Maharashtra. General passengers or public will not be allowed to travel on these suburban trains. Essential staff will get entry at stations through ID cards. To enable swifter ticket checking, e-passes will be issued to the essential staff later on, which will bear colour coding. The Maharastra government will ensure issuing these passes to the essential staff.

The national transporter has urged the state government to ensure all those permitted to travel, are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from a COVID-19 containment zone. To ensure social distancing in local train coaches, only around 700 commuters will be allowed per train, unlike its seating capacity of 1,200 passengers.