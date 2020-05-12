Mumbai local train services to resume soon? Maharashtra government makes this request to PM Modi

Mumbai local trains update: The Maharashtra government has PM Narendra Modi to start Mumbai suburban railway services! Recently, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start Indian Railways’ suburban rail services in Mumbai for the use of those working in essential services, an IE report said. The Chief Minister’s Office recently issued a statement stating that the suburban railway services in the financial capital should be started and it should be only for those employees who are working in the essential sectors. The statement further said that they can be allowed to board local train services after checking their identity cards, the report said.

According to the report, the matter of starting suburban train services or local trains in Mumbai was raised by Hitendra Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA in the all-party meeting, that was held last Thursday and was chaired by CM Thackeray. According to Thakur, this would help those persons in essential services to follow social distancing norms as well as travel safely during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister that hospitals as well as ICU beds belonging to central agencies, like Mumbai Port Trust as well as the Army, be made available to the state. Also, Thackeray asked the Modi government for firm and concrete guidelines on the lockdown due to COVID-19, which could be implemented by the state government of Maharashtra.

Starting today, Indian Railways is resuming partial operations of passenger train services. As many as 15 special train services will depart from New Delhi railway station (NDLS), starting today. These trains will run to Mumbai Central, Chennai, Agartala, Jammu Tawi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Patna, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Dibrugarh, Madgaon, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur. However, the tickets can be booked only through IRCTC web portal or IRCTC app. The government has mandated screening of all travelling passengers as only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board these special trains.