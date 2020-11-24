Mumbai local train service update: Indian Railways conducts maintenance work on suburban network; details

Indian Railways conducted maintenance work on Mumbai's suburban rail network.

Mumbai local train service: Recently, Indian Railways conducted maintenance work on Mumbai’s suburban rail network. According to a press release issued by Central Railways, the zone’s Mumbai Division corona warriors on 22 November 2020, carried out maintenance work during mega block o­n Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti Harbour line. Due to this, many local train services were suspended by the national transporter. According to Central Railways, in Sunday mega block, the following maintenance works including engineering works, OHE works, signalling and telecommunication works were carried out:

Engineering works: During the block, rail renewal of two pairs of 13 meter long rail, seven 26 meter rail at bridge, replacement of scattered rails as well as rubber pads, and replacement of one set of switches were done by the national transporter. Additionally, work of one set of SEJ insertion, greasing, distressing as well as gas cutting of scrap rail was also done by Indian Railways.

OHE works: The Mumbai Division corona warriors conducted annual overhauling and close inspection of OHE. Also, re-tension, as well as replacement of contact wires, were done along with erection of booms, AC brackets, masts and dismantling of DC brackets, disconnection / reconnection of 27 bonds as well as provision of 12 bonds. Moreover, tree trimming work was done at 12 places. According to Central Railways, all these works were carried out with three tower wagons, o­ne crane and four trestle / ladder gangs.

Signalling and telecommunication works: During the block, replacement of rods, stock rail and tongue rail, S-Bonds, track lead wires, point machines as well as point insulation were done at Ravli Junction railway station. Apart from these works, provision work of disconnection, as well as reconnection of Digital Axle Counter sensors, removal of sulphation, drilling of cycle holes, maintenance of location boxes along with maintenance and testing of points, was also conducted by Signal and Telecommunication warriors.