Mumbai local train ‘door-blockers’ beware! Indian Railways catches almost 100 passengers for the offence

Travelling on the footboard is an offence under the Railway Act.

Warning by Indian Railways for Mumbai local train commuters! Stop blocking doors of trains, or be caught by RPF! Now, blocking doors of trains would not be easy as the Western Railway zone of the national transporter is on a spree to catch people indulging in this activity. The Western Railways has caught as many as 94 such passengers in the Virar-Borivali section, in the last five days alone, claims a Mumbai Mirror report. Not only that, last month, 85 such passengers were caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in this section. Travelling on the footboard is an offence under the Railway Act and Western Railway has been flooded with complaints on this. This has prompted it to renew its drive between Virar and Borivali section.

Gorakh Nath Mall, RPF in-charge of Virar station was quoted in the report saying that it was found that many railway passengers boarded trains at Virar station but refusing to move in, even though their destination station was far off. He added that, this way they (passengers) blocked the entry of other passengers in Vasai or Bhayandar.

While conducting the drive, the RPF personnel, dressed in plain clothes first urged those who were standing at doors to move in and make space for other passengers. A sub-inspector who was part of the drive said that while some of them complied with the request, some of them didn’t relent. He further stated that the offenders were made to get off the train and were booked as well.

The report quoted Principal chief security commissioner of Western Railways, AK Singh saying that the special teams have been strengthened and deployed for reining in the menace of door blocking. At present, 25 men in five teams are turning up the heat against such offenders, Singh has said. Earlier, a similar initiative by the Central Railways was reported where in just a day, the Central Railway team caught 29 such passengers at Dombivali, Diva and Thane stations.