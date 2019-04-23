Mumbai local passengers cheer! Special arrangements being made for smooth run of trains during monsoon

Mumbai local passengers have reason to cheer! Rain or hail - come what may, Indian Railways is look to run trains smoothly in the upcoming monsoon season! The Western Railway (WR) zone, which is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra has come up with several special arrangements for the smooth traffic flow and operations of its train services. The state of Maharashtra receives a huge amount of rainfall in every monsoon season. In order to avoid significant impact on railway traffic, the WR zone will be taking the following steps to ensure that passenger services for trains are not disrupted. 1. Requirements of new culverts Three new culverts are being constructed at the Vasai-Virar railway station and the culverts will ensure that during heavy rains, water flows easily below the train over the track. Construction of three new culverts through micro tunneling in the Vasai-Virar section. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has submitted Rs 22.6 crore in this regard to WR. Also, de-silting of 11 culverts is required by deploying suction machines. For this, work has been started by the VVCMC by deploying suction machines. 2.Improvement of drainage system The drain in the eastern side of the railway track between Nalasopara and culvert number 83 is weak and needs to be fixed on priority. De-silting of the drain by deploying dredging machine is to be taken up immediately. The VVCMC has invited a tender for the conversion of the drain, while the tender for de silting the drain has been awarded. 3. Stoppage of water flow from city At the Vasai-Virar railway station, maximum amount of rainwater gets stored due to the accumulation and flow directly from the city. The existing culverts beyond Nalasopara station have been choked and the work of cleaning it had started since January 25 this year. This will help in proper flow and drainage of rainwater coming from various areas of the city. 4.Broad sewage systems for flow of water The discharge of city\u2019s rainwater to the north of Nalasopara station after crossing railway culvert number 82 was noticed. The culvert number 82A and 83 falls into Vaitarna river after passing through the sewerage of approximately 10 km of length which is choked up at several locations. The VVCMC is tying up with MAHADA for widening of drain and three new culverts have to be constructed by the state government in bundh connecting to Vaitarna creek. Also, connecting kuccha drain of culvert number 79 and 78 in the eastern side is filled with a lot of silt and vegetation, and is to be removed on priority with the help of JCB and de sludging machine and it is also to be fixed. The VVCMC has started the cleaning work in this regard. 5.Removal of encroachments Towards the eastern side of the Nalasopara railway station, there are a lot of encroachments which have been observed by authorities. Due to this reason, the flow of water is influenced during the rainy season. It has been said that after the Lok Sabha polls get over, appropriate action will be taken and VVCMC has assured action in this regard. 6. Building of wall to block excessive water WR has constructed construct a boundary wall parallel to the track on east and west side near Nalasopara station to prevent storm water coming over the track directly in case the water level in the city area is at a manageable level. This is to block the excessive flow of rainwater. The hydrological survey and auditing of drainage network of entire catchment area is also required. A survey has been carried out by a team of IIT and NEERI in this regard.