Mumbai local passengers, cheer! Several Indian Railways Train 18-like AC trains planned for suburban network

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 1:04 PM

Planning a big relief for passengers, Indian Railways is looking to introduce as many as eight new air-conditioned Mumbai local trains in the coming year.

Eight new Mumbai AC local trains comingICF has recently manufactured a Train-18 like Mumbai AC local and eight more will be made in the next financial year 2019-2020.

Little “Train 18 sisters” for Mumbai local passengers! Travelling on the Mumbai local train network can be a harrowing experience for many, given the hot and humid climate of the city. Planning a big relief for passengers, Indian Railways is looking to introduce as many as eight new air-conditioned Mumbai local trains in the coming year. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has recently manufactured a Train-18 like Mumbai AC local and eight more will be made in the next financial year 2019-2020, learns Financial Express Online. Made on the Train 18 platform, with same bogies, the new Mumbai AC locals will accelerate and decelerate faster. Like Train 18, all electrical equipment on the new Mumbai AC locals will be underslung, leaving more space on board for passengers. According to ICF, the train will be able to accommodate 116 passengers as against 1028 earlier.

Speaking exclusively to Financial Express Online, a senior ICF official said that the newly manufactured Mumbai AC local train, also called the little sister of Train 18, will be tested extensively over the next few months. “The production plans are ready and ICF will manufacture 8 new Mumbai AC local train rakes in the new financial year,” Shubhranshu, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, ICF said. The new Mumbai AC locals, apart from offering the obvious air-conditioning comfort, will also be faster. The Mumbai AC locals are being designed to attain maximum speeds of 110 kmph.

The new Mumbai AC local trains have the following salient features:

1. Comfortable seats and sleek luggage racks

2. CCTV surveillance in all coaches

3. Stainless steel handholds, screwless interior paneling finish

4. Sealed gangways for easy passenger movement

5. Passenger talk back and emergency alarm

Watch video! Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like Mumbai AC local train

6. Automatic and wide sliding doors

7. Rubberised, anti-skid flooring

8. GPS-based Passenger Information System and announcement system

9. Regenerative brake means 35% electrical energy savings

10. Stainless steel body coach designed with straight sidewalls

The automatic doors will increase the time that the new Mumbai AC local will halt at stations, but the faster acceleration and deceleration will make up for the lost time, says Shubhranshu. At present, the Mumbai suburban network, under Indian Railways, has only on AC local. According to Indian Railways, the Mumbai AC local is a huge hit among passengers and has even led to behavioural change with people opting to travel by it it than their cars.

