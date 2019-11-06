Mumbai local passengers cheer! Indian Railways introduces swanky new ‘Uttam’ rake; know features

The Uttam rake is well equipped with passenger-friendly facilities in order to provide a better experience for commuters.

Mumbaikars take note! Mumbai suburban local trains network has got an all new swanky and state-of-the-art ‘Uttam’ EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rake. The new ‘Make in India’ Mumbai local train has improved interiors and several advanced features. The ultra-modern ‘Uttam’ EMU rake has a three-phase IGBT-based propulsion system. The Uttam rake is well equipped with passenger-friendly facilities in order to provide a better experience for commuters. According to the Western Railways (WR) zone, the new Uttam rake was operated in its inaugural run as a Ladies Special Mumbai suburban train from Churchgate to Virar. The ‘Uttam’ rake will begin normal services from today, that is November 6, 2019.

Some of the salient features of the swanky new Uttam Mumbai local are: