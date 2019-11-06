Mumbai local passengers cheer! Indian Railways introduces swanky new ‘Uttam’ rake; know features

The new Uttam rake was operated in its inaugural run in the ladies special Mumbai suburban train from Churchgate-Virar. The inaugural train departed from Churchgate at 6:13 PM and arrived at Virar at 7:57 PM on November 5, 2019.
Mumbaikars take note! Mumbai suburban local trains network has got an all new swanky and state-of-the-art ‘Uttam’ EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rake. The new ‘Make in India’ Mumbai local train has improved interiors and several advanced features. The ultra-modern ‘Uttam’ EMU rake has a three-phase IGBT-based propulsion system. The Uttam rake is well equipped with passenger-friendly facilities in order to provide a better experience for commuters. According to the Western Railways (WR) zone, the new Uttam rake was operated in its inaugural run as a Ladies Special Mumbai suburban train from Churchgate to Virar. The ‘Uttam’ rake will begin normal services from today, that is November 6, 2019.
Some of the salient features of the swanky new Uttam Mumbai local are:
- CCTV surveillance camera systems have been added in all coaches of the train
- For theft prevention, anti-dent partitions have been built in train coaches
- Modular luggage racks with increased height have been added in train coaches
- For passengers’ comfort, high back rests seats have been added in the first class train coaches
- FRP seats made with wooden finishing have been added in coaches
- Improved dual lock stopper along with the dual slot handles in the coach windows
- The grab handles in train coaches have been built wider for a better grip
- Brushless DC (BLDC) fans have been installed in all coaches, which consume 30 percent less energy than the conventional fans
- Modular diffused LED tube lights
- Electrically operated passenger alarm systems in case of emergencies
- For the enhancement of aesthetic look of interiors of train coaches, smooth finished corrugated FRP ceiling, wooden finished roof ventilation duct area have been added
- In order to discourage theft in trains, camouflaged aluminum molded strips on the train floor have been added in coaches
- Stainless steel protective plates near passenger seats have been equipped in order to avoid fading due to the footwear friction
