Gaining popularity among passengers, the third Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Mumbai and Gandhinagar, earned revenue of Rs 9.21 crores (only through ticketing fares) in the month of November. The train which runs from Mumbai to Gandhinagar (train number 20901) earned Rs 4.49 crores. The one from Gandhinagar to Mumbai (train number 20902) made Rs 4.72 crores. This happened just two months after starting service.

In the month of October, the total revenue earned from ticketing fares was Rs 8.25 crores. It includes both- to and from. Due to immense popularity and response from travellers, the express train has been running with an average of 130% occupancy.

However, the popularity of Vande Bharat has not affected the occupancy of other trains that are plying (between Mumbai and Ahmedabad), like the Shatabdi Express train, said, railway officials.

“In fact, the new Vande Bharat train is supplementing the demand of passengers travelling on this route, while Shatabdi Express is also running with an average 100 % occupancy”, said a railway official, reported The Indian Express.

The 16 coaches of the Vande Bharat train have a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers. From Gandhinagar to Mumbai, the travel time for Vande Bharat Express is approximately five-and-a-half hours. The ticket cost is Rs 1,275 for traveling in AC chair cars from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and Rs 1,440 for the trip from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. For the executive chair cars, the fare is higher (Rs 2,455) from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and Rs 2,650 from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022. The train was designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The first train was manufactured in 18 months (cost of Rs 97 crores). On 27 January 2019, the service was named ‘Vande Bharat Express’ and the train was launched on 15 February 2019.