Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express via Bhopal a hit! Indian Railways to attach two AC-3 tier coaches to clear rush

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express: Indian Railways is planning to attach two additional coaches to the Rajdhani Express train that travels from Mumbai to Delhi. Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry took the decision to attach two additional AC 3-tier coaches to train number 22221 Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. These additional coaches will be attached for the dates February 13, 2019 and February 16, 2019. The addition of two AC 3-tier coaches is being done by the Central Railway zone in order to clear the extra rush of passengers. The Railway Ministry has advised railway passengers to check the status of their ticket before boarding the train.

The CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, which runs on bi-weekly basis was flagged off by the Railway Minister last month. While two Rajdhani Express trains already run between Delhi and Mumbai, this train was launched as it goes via Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, unlike the other two. En route, the train halts at Agra Cantt, Jhansi, Bhopal, Jalgaon, Nasik Road as well as Kalyan railway stations. For this premium train, Indian Railways is using a new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake. The bi-weekly CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express consists of several passenger-friendly features such as free on-board WiFi infotainment, modular bio-toilets, better quality linen-like branded bed sheets, pillows, pillow covers as well as blankets, real-time feedback with Aap ki Rai mobile application, water saving aerators for taps, hand-held terminals for TTEs etc.

As per the time-table shared by Indian Railways, train number 22221 Rajdhani Express leaves CSMT railway station every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:50 PM and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 10:20 PM the next day. During its return journey, train number 22222 Rajdhani Express leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station every Thursday and Sunday at 4:15 PM and reaches CSMT at 11:55 AM on Friday and Monday. Interestingly, for the train’s inaugural run, tickets were completely sold out in a record time of 5 hours.