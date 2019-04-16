Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express: Indian Railways revises timings of CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly train

Indian Railways has changed the timings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. (representational image)

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express: If you are planning to commence a train journey between Mumbai and New Delhi then you should know that Indian Railways has changed the timings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways has revised the timings of train number 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express, which runs between CSMT railway station in Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi with effect from 17 April 2019. The train CSMT Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly Rajdhani Express was launched in the month of January this year. While two more Rajdhani Express trains also run between Mumbai and Delhi, but unlike the other two, this Rajdhani Express is the only one which passes via Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the revised timings of train number 22221, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will leave CSMT station on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4:10 PM, halt at Kalyan station at 4:50 PM, Nasik station at 6:43 PM, Jalgaon station at 9:13 PM, Bhopal station at 2:10 AM, Jhansi station at 5:15 AM, Agra Cantonment station at 7:45 AM and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin station on Thursdays and Sundays at 10:05 AM.

On its return journey, train number 22222, Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station on Thursdays and Sundays at 5:15 PM, halt at Agra Cantonment station at 7:05 PM, halt at Jhansi station at 9.40 PM, Bhopal station at 12:55 AM, Jalgaon station at 6:00 AM, Nasik Road station at 8:30 AM, Kalyan station at 10:46 AM and will arrive at CSMT station at 11:50 AM.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has also revised the composition of the CSMT Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly Rajdhani Express. From 1 June 2019, the CSMT Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will run with one first AC, five AC 2 Tier, eleven AC 3 Tier and one buffet car coaches.