Indian Railways introduces new Mumbai–Delhi bi-weekly Rajdhani Express via Bhopal! Route, timing details here

Indian Railways introduces new Rajdhani Express between Mumbai and Delhi via Bhopal! In line with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s announcement a few days ago, Indian Railways is introducing a new Rajdhani Express between Mumbai and Delhi from January 19, 2019. What makes this new Rajdhani Express special is that it will stop at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. All other Rajdhani Express trains between Delhi and Mumbai don’t stop at major stations in Madhya Pradesh. The new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express via Bhopal will come as a big boon for people of Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai–Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express route, timings and booking details:

Between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin, the new bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train will stop at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt stations. According to Indian Railways, Train number 22221 Mumbai–Hazarat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday. The departure time of the new Rajdhani Express will be 2:50 PM with effect from 19.01.2019. The train will reach the Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursday and Sunday at 10.20 AM. On the other hand, Train number 22222 Hazarat Nizamuddin–Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave from the Hazarat Nizamuddin station in Delhi on every Thursday and Sunday at 4:15 PM with effect from 20.01.2019 and reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 AM on Friday and Monday.

The Mumbai–Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will have one First AC coach, three AC 2-tier coaches, eight AC 3-tier coaches and a pantry car. The train will take a total of 19 hours and 30 minutes from Mumbai to Delhi and 19 hours and 40 minutes from Delhi to Mumbai. The reservations for Train number 22221 Mumbai–Hazarat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will open on 18.01.2019 on all Indian Railways’ PRS counters and on the IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website irctc.co.in.