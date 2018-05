Following the incident, firetenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire.

Train catches Fire in Mumbai! In another shocking incident, a coach of a train parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway yard in Mumbai caught fire today afternoon. Various reports suggest that the train has been identified as the Solapur Express. Following the incident, firetenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.