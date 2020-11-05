Mumbai’s iconic Churchgate station completes 150 years; Check history and other details

Churchgate railway station completes 150 years!

Churchgate railway station: The iconic Churchgate railway station of Indian Railways has recently completed 150 years! The railway station, which falls under the Western Railway zone was opened on 10 January 1870. The Churchgate railway station is situated in the south of Mumbai. In the year 1930, the station became a major suburban terminus of the financial capital after the closure of Colaba Terminus, according to the Railway Ministry. Apart from this, the Western Railway zone is also celebrating its 70th Foundation Day today. The zone was formed on 5 November 1951 by the merger of its forerunner, erstwhile BB&CI with other state railways viz Saurashtra, Rajputana, and Jaipur.

Recently, Western Railways announced that it will run a superfast special train between Bandra Terminus and Bhuj for the convenience of passengers, the booking for which will open from 6 November 2020 on the IRCTC website and at nominated PRS counters. With effect from 9 November 2020, train number 09455 will depart from Bandra at 5:45 PM daily and arrive at Bhuj at 8:50 AM the next day. While, train number 09456 will leave Bhuj at 8:15 PM daily with effect from 8 November 2020 and arrive Bandra at 11:25 AM, the next day.

The train will comprise of AC first class, AC two tier, AC three tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. En route, the train will halt at Borivali, Valsad, Vapi, Navsari, Ankleshwar Junction, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Bharuch Junction, Anand Junction, Ahmedabad Junction, Viramgham Junction, Samakhiali, Dhrangadhra and Gandhidham stations in both directions.

The Western Railway zone will also start operations of a superfast special train between Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations, thrice a week. From 9 November 2020, train number 02919 will depart Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 11.50 AM every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and arrive Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.30 PM the next day. Similarly, from 11 November 2020, train number 02920 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.55 AM every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and arrive Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 1.15 PM the next day.