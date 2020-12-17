Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor: NHSRCL, L&T sign agreement for 88-km viaduct

In November, NHSRCL had signed contract agreement for 237-km viaduct between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra- Gujarat Border) and Vadodara in Gujarat for 508 km of MAHSR corridor.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Wednesday signed the second contract agreement for design and construction of 88 km of viaducts between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in C-6 package of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The contract, signed with Larsen & Toubro includes the construction of elevated HSR station at Anand/Nadiad and other stations at Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch. With this, NHSRCL has awarded civil contracts for the construction of 92% of MAHSR alignment in Gujarat. The contract includes a train depot at Surat and one mountain tunnel of 350 m.

In November, NHSRCL had signed contract agreement for 237-km viaduct between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra- Gujarat Border) and Vadodara in Gujarat for 508 km of MAHSR corridor. “The construction activities will also create jobs, for which NHSRCL has already started providing training. The skill development training programmes will not only make the youth Atmanirbhar but will also improve their employability in the project,” said Achal Khare, MD, NHSRCL. In other progress, the NHSRCL has achieved land acquisition of 929 hectares out of the total requirement of 1396 HA and obtained statutory clearances with respect to requisite wildlife, forestry, coastal regulation and zone clearances in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The cost of the MAHSR project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.