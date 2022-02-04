Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail: Surat to be the first station to be ready for India’s first Bullet Train

The MAHSR corridor will cover 12 stations in total- Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi stations.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: Surat to become the first station for India’s upcoming Bullet Train Project! The Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, on Twitter, said the city of Surat in Gujarat, like it has always done, will break new ground and take the country’s progress to newer levels. The upcoming station in Surat will become the first station to be ready between Ahmedabad – Mumbai Bullet Train route for India’s first futuristic High Speed Rail project. The MAHSR corridor will cover 12 stations in total- Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi stations.

Once the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is ready, the journey time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be 2.07 hours (limited stops), 2.58 hours (halting at stations) vis a vis existing train journey duration of seven-eight hours. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train will run on Japanese Shinkansen Technology, which is known for its safety as well as reliability and is proven for more than 50 years. The Maximum Design Speed- of the train would be 350 km per hour and the Maximum Operating speed would be 320 km per hour.

The MAHSR is a visionary project of the Indian Government that will herald a new era of speed, safety and service for the public and help the Indian Railways network to become a global leader in speed, scale and skill. Recently, IE reported that for the high-speed train project, the state of Gujarat has acquired almost 100 per cent of the private land required. However, in the state of Maharashtra, 24 per cent of land is yet to be acquired for the MAHSR project. Commissioner of Land Reforms and also Ex-officio secretary in the revenue department, P Swaroop was quoted in the report saying that more than 99.4 per cent of land required for the High speed rail project in Gujarat has been acquired. The land acquisition process is being monitored on a daily basis, he stated.