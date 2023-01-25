Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: Work in progress, Japanese delegation visits various sites

The construction of the first river bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) is in full swing. The 320 meters long bridge is being built on the Par river, located at Valsad district of Gujarat. The bridge has eight full span girders of 40 meters each. The height of the piers ranges from 14.9 meters to 20.9 meters.

Catch a glimpse of the real-time progress on the first River Bridge (320 m) at MAHSR Corridor. pic.twitter.com/1UChboKX41 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 24, 2023

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has also completed the 25 km long viaduct installation over MAHSR in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

New Milestone in Bullet train project: Viaduct Installation over 25km completed. pic.twitter.com/Ayl4OoJfx3 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, a high-level Japanese delegation on Tuesday visited various construction sites of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor. The delegation team was headed by Dr Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. The team includes senior officials of the Gujarat government, NHSRCL and others. The team inspected Surat HSR station, FSLM, SBS casting yards etc.

A high-level Japanese delegation led by Dr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan & senior officials from Japan along with Shri Rajendra Prasad, MD/NHSRCL visited various MAHSR construction sites: Surat HSR station, FSLM & SBS casting yards and other works pic.twitter.com/RDIzxCZkkh — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) January 24, 2023

In a tweet, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India said, “Gladly returned to the construction site of HSR in Surat with Dr. Masafumi MORI, Special Adviser to the Japanese PM. Delighted to witness the actual progress of the construction with him on site.”

Gladly returned to the construction site of HSR in Surat with Dr. Masafumi MORI, Special Adviser to the Japanese PM. Delighted to witness the actual progress of the construction with him on site. pic.twitter.com/uMpZ8VbH8E — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) January 24, 2023

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor will connect the two financial hubs – Mumbai and Ahmedabad located in Maharashtra and Guajarat respectively. The corridor is expected to register footfall of 17,900 passengers per day in each direction. The high speed train will have three classes – Standard Class, Business Class, and Grand Class.