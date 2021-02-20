Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: Nine bidders in the fray for Rs 500 cr Indian Railways project

The next stage would be evaluation of the submitted technical bids, before opening financial bids for the successful technical bidders.

Nine companies, including infrastructure major KEC International, Patel Infrastructure, and SCC-VRS (JV), have bid to undertake preparatory works for the Sabarmati maintenance depot of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (package C-8).

The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation invited bids for preparatory works on October 22 last year. The technical bids were opened on Friday, and nine bidders participated in the process. Other bidders include URC Construction, M S Khurana Engineering, Ranjit Buildcon, ISGEC Heavy Engineering and Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon.

The next stage would be evaluation of the submitted technical bids, before opening financial bids for the successful technical bidders. The Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest of the three depots planned for the MAHSR corridor. The other two will be in Surat and Thane.

This tender includes road works, sewage and drainage works, earth work, construction of reservoirs for storage of rooftop rain water and storm water, underground storage tanks, sheds for parking of the general inspection train and inspection cars for tracks and other civil works. The depot will be spread over approximately 84 hectare and will be utilised for inspection, maintenance, cleaning and parking of MAHSR trainsets. It will also house trainset washing facilities.