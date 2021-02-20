  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: Nine bidders in the fray for Rs 500 cr Indian Railways project

By: |
February 20, 2021 4:30 AM

The National High Speed Rail Corporation invited bids for preparatory works on October 22 last year. The technical bids were opened on Friday, and nine bidders participated in the process.

The next stage would be evaluation of the submitted technical bids, before opening financial bids for the successful technical bidders.The next stage would be evaluation of the submitted technical bids, before opening financial bids for the successful technical bidders.

Nine companies, including infrastructure major KEC International, Patel Infrastructure, and SCC-VRS (JV), have bid to undertake preparatory works for the Sabarmati maintenance depot of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (package C-8).

The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

Related News

The National High Speed Rail Corporation invited bids for preparatory works on October 22 last year. The technical bids were opened on Friday, and nine bidders participated in the process. Other bidders include URC Construction, M S Khurana Engineering, Ranjit Buildcon, ISGEC Heavy Engineering and Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon.

The next stage would be evaluation of the submitted technical bids, before opening financial bids for the successful technical bidders. The Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest of the three depots planned for the MAHSR corridor. The other two will be in Surat and Thane.

This tender includes road works, sewage and drainage works, earth work, construction of reservoirs for storage of rooftop rain water and storm water, underground storage tanks, sheds for parking of the general inspection train and inspection cars for tracks and other civil works. The depot will be spread over approximately 84 hectare and will be utilised for inspection, maintenance, cleaning and parking of MAHSR trainsets. It will also house trainset washing facilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Nine bidders in the fray for Rs 500 cr Indian Railways project
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Several Indian Railways infrastructure projects and passenger amenities inaugurated in West Bengal; details
2Indian Railways to introduce more special trains; see train list with timings, halts and other details
3Better experience for Indian Railways passengers! Various amenities inaugurated at Mathura Junction station