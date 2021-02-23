  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: NHSRCL awards Rs 1,390-crore contract to L&T-IHI combine

February 23, 2021 3:55 AM

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction secured a contract from two packages [P4(X) & P4(Y)] of the MAHSR with ISI of Japan, in January 2021, to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges — steel truss superstructures with bearings-to various sites that will cross over roads/ rivers/railway lines and other structures.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation on Monday signed a contract agreement for procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor with Larsen & Toubro- IHI Infrastructure Systems consortium. The contract is worth Rs 1,390 crore.

According to Achal Khare, managing director, NHSRCL, the actual construction work has begun for the MAHSR corridor and matters are taking shape. This is the third significant contract awarded by NHSRCL for the project.

