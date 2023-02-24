Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor: Construction work in full swing! Here’s the latest work status

The construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (MAHSR) is progressing in a full swing along the alignment passing through eight districts of Gujarat, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli (DNH). The rail slabs of 150 meters and 100 meters at Surat and Anand HSR stations have been cast respectively. The laying of the track is yet to start.

A look at the latest work status over the MAHSR:

Tender status in Gujarat:-

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL) has awarded the 100 percent contract for the construction of a viaduct, bridges, stations, and track for the entire 352 km over the period of two years.

Project status in Gujarat:-

The NHSRCL has also completed the 36.24 km of viaduct installation over the MAHSR. This includes 7.4 km of the continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 28.84 km at other locations. The piling work has been erected over a length of 256.63 km, while the piers have been constructed over a stretch of 153.92 km. A total of 1,432 girders have been cast over a length of 57.26 km.

Bridge works:-

The NHSRCL completed the work on the Par river bridge in January 2023. However, the bridge works on other rivers such as Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati are underway.

Station work status:-

Currently, the work on eight High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations from Vapi to Sabarmati is in different phases of construction. A total of 12 stations will be constructed over the MAHSR. Of these, eight stations will be in Gujarat and four stations will be in Maharashtra. The stations in Gujarat are Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati, while the stations of Maharashtra are Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, and Boisar.

Land acquisition Status:-

The acquisition of 99.17 percent of the land has been completed. This includes 98.91 percent in Gujarat and 99.75 percent in Maharashtra. In Dadar and Nagar Haveli, 100 percent of land acquisition has been made.