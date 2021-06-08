Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Slum dwellers move Gujarat HC against India’s 1st high-speed rail corridor

The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Recently, 318 people were evicted from a slum colony to make way for the country’s first, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Thus, to facilitate their rehabilitation, they moved to the Gujarat High Court seeking direction from authorities. On Monday, the petition came up before a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav. According to a PTI report, the Gujarat High Court directed to serve advance copies of the plea to the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)- the authority which is implementing the high-speed rail corridor project, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

In the plea, moved by Bandhkaam Mazdoor Sangathan, a union of labourers, the dwellers of the JP Ni Chali slum located in Sabarmati area, Gujarat who were affected said they lived in the slum for over 30 years, but had been evicted by the authorities to make way for the upcoming Bullet Train project, without any provision for rehabilitation and rendered homeless.

The plea stated that despite a verbal assurance for rehabilitation of the people from the NHSRCL, a notice was issued to them by the railway administration on 22 February 2021, for eviction within a period of seven days. It further mentioned despite representations made before the AMC and the Western Railway zone, the administration of Indian Railways started demolishing their houses on March 15, leaving those people without any shelter. The affected ones are in urgent need of rehabilitation, the plea added.

The introduction of the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train in India, which in Japan is known as the Shinkansen, is expected to mark the nation’s shift to an era of high-speed trains that are capable of hitting speeds of up to 350 km per hour. Of the 508.17 kilometre long high-speed rail corridor, 348.04 kilometre will fall in the state of Gujarat, 155.76 kilometre in the state of Maharashtra, and 4.3 kilometre in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.