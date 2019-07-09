Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Section of India’s first high-speed 300 kmph train corridor to open by 2022

NHSRCL, the executing body of the bullet train project, hopes to open a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: India’s first bullet train service is likely to be thrown open by PM Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the executing body of the bullet train project, hopes to open a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. According to an HT report, in an attempt to operationalize at least one section of the bullet train corridor by 15 August 2022, a new technology to lay girders, as well as other time-saving measures, are being planned. Managing Director of NHSRCL, Achal Khare was quoted in the report saying that protests over inadequate compensation have slowed down the process of land acquisition for the high-speed rail project.

According to the report, the tender for the 237-km elevated section will be awarded by NHSRCL by the end of this year, leaving 30 months for the completion of the civil work involved. The corporation has also prepared designs for various structures such as stations along the section. The designs will be shared with the prospective contractor in order to save 8-9 months that would have otherwise taken for the designs after the award of the tender.

The civil work of this 237-km elevated section is likely to cost Rs 20,000 crore. This includes a temporary depot in Surat in case, the corporation has to open this section before 15 August 2022, Khare said. The NHSRCL will also ask the contractor to use full span launching method for laying girders, which will also help in saving time, the report said.

So far, nearly 35% of the land needed for the project has been acquired. Indian Railways has acquired 537 hectares out of the 1380 hectares of land required for the bullet train project. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha, recently announced that the land acquisition for the upcoming high-speed rail project is still currently underway. Out of the total estimated cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore, a sum of Rs 2,860 crore has been utilized by NHSRCL till date for undertaking various works on the project.