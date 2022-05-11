Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Sabarmati Passenger Hub designed taking inspiration from Dandi March; Know more

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project: Work is in progress for India’s first Bullet Train Project. The Sabarmati Passenger Hub of the upcoming Mumbai – Ahmedabad Rail Corridor is designed taking inspiration from the Dandi March. According to the Railway Ministry, it will provide seamless connectivity as well as transportation to inter and intra-city networks. Earlier, it was reported that it was the first bullet train station under the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project whose design was finalised by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the company which is executing the Bullet Train Project.

A Multimodal Transit Hub!



Earlier, Achal Khare, the former Managing Director of NHSRCL, was quoted in a PTI report saying that the cost of developing the station is around Rs 250 crore. According to Khare, the station area will have 3-level parking that can accommodate about 1,500 vehicles. While one of the levels will be for cars, one level will be for buses and the third one will be for autos, thereby ensuring seamless travel for passengers. While people from two metro stations as well as stations on the Indian Railway network can arrive at Sabarmati passenger terminal hub, they can move to Sabarmati Station via a FOB, linking the two buildings, which are 400 metres away from each other, and board the Mumbai – Ahmedabad bullet train from there.

The former MD had also said that it will be a state-of-art building with the famous Dandi March being the theme of the edifice. The Mumbai – Ahmedabad bullet train will run a distance of about 508 kilometres at a top speed of 320 km per hour. It is said that the train will make as many as 70 trips per day between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad at an interval of 20 minutes and each Bullet Train rake will have 10 coaches.