Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train project: Work on high-speed rail corridor in full swing! All details here

The work on Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet train project is in full swing. The piers have been constructed for a distance of 126.44 km while the pile work has been erected for a distance of 227.62 km. A total of 24.73 percent physical progress has been made till December 31, 2022, in which Gujarat has achieved 30.68 percent and Maharashtra 13.37 percent. The girders of 21.44 km have been launched. The rail slabs of 50 meters each at Surat and Anand stations have been casted so far.

The government has decided to run Bullet trains on the 508.09 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, connecting the two financial hubs located in Maharashtra and Guajarat respectively. The entire journey is likely to be completed in 2 hours 7 minutes. During the journey, the train will halt at 10 cities namely – Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Bullet Train Progress (as on 31.12.22):



Overall Physical Progress: 24.73%

Gujarat: 30.68%

Maharashtra: 13.37%



– Pile work: 227.62 km

– Pier work: 126.44 km

– 21.44 km Girders launched

– First Rail Level slabs of 50 m each at Surat and Anand stations have been cast pic.twitter.com/p3NPz9Hptf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2023

The corridor is expected to witness footfall of 17,900 passengers per day in each direction. According to NHSRCL, the passengers will be ferried in 35 daily train trips, made by 10 car configurations with 24 rakes on the year of commissioning. According to NHSRCL, about 92,900 passengers are likely to use the system per day. The passengers can board the train from 6 am to midnight at an interval of 30 minutes.

The bullet train is expected to run at a speed of about 320km/hour. Currently, the top speed limit is 160 km/hour. The high speed train will have three classes – Standard Class, Business Class, and Grand Class. Last month, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, visited Gujarat’s Surat to observe the progress of the construction works. Taking to Twitter, Suzuki said, “The India-Japan flagship project is now making progress in full swing.”