Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL partners with L&T for design, construction of 8 km viaduct

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the country’s first Bullet Train project, recently signed an agreement with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for design as well as the construction of about 8 Kilometre long viaduct including a High Speed Rail station in the city of Vadodara in the state of Gujarat for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor C-5 Package. In order to ensure seamless integration with the national transporter, the Vadodara High Speed Rail station is planned above the existing platform Number 7 of Vadodara station of Indian Railways.

According to a statement issued by NHSRCL, with this integration, the passengers will get the comfort of easy transfer between High Speed Rail and Indian Railways. The NHSRCL has already awarded 100 per cent civil contracts for the development of the Bullet Train corridor alignment in the state of Gujarat (352 kilometres out of 508 kilometres of the total Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor) including eight High Speed Rail stations (at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, Billimora, Surat and Vapi) as well as two Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat.

A few days ago, the Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh tweeted a post saying that the city of Surat in Gujarat, like it has always done, will break new ground as well as take the progress of the country to newer levels. The upcoming HSR station in the city of Surat will become the first station to be ready on Ahmedabad – Mumbai Bullet Train corridor for the nation’s first ever futuristic High Speed Rail project, she stated. The Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bulet Train corridor will cover as many as 12 HSR stations in total including Ahmedabad, Surat, Sabarmati, Vadodara, Anand, Bilimora, Bharuch, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Mumbai, Thane HSR stations.