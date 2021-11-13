Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: MoU signed with Japanese agency for Designs of High-Speed Rail Track Works

NHSRCL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japanese agency- Japan Railway Track Consultant Company (JRTC)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project: Recently, for the upcoming Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project, the implementing agency of India’s first Bullet Train Project, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japanese agency- Japan Railway Track Consultant Company (JRTC) for the Designs of High Speed Rail (HSR) Track works for the package T 3 (covering a distance of 116 kilometres between Vadodara and Sabarmati Depot and Workshop in the state of Gujarat). According to NHSRCL, JRTC will provide the detailed design as well as drawings of High Speed Rail track components such as Track slab arrangement, RC Track bed and Continuous Welded Rail (CWR) etc.

Rajendra Prasad, Director Project, NHSRCL, speaking on the MoU signing event, said this signing of MoU is the culmination of hard work put in by the teams of JICC, JRTC as well as NHSRCL. For this kind of highly technical work, JRTC is the only specialized agency and with this agency’s cooperation, NHSRCL is hopeful to finalize track designs quickly.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by ISAO Horiyama, President of JRTC, H.L.Suthar, Principal Executive Director/Design of NHSRCL, as well as other senior officials from NHSRCL, JRTC and JICC. Earlier, the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project implementing agency- NHSRCL has signed an MoU for the designs of High Speed Rail track as well as track works for the package T 2 (237 kilometres long section) between the cities of Vadodara and Vapi in the state of Gujarat.

On Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, Bullet Train services will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour, covering a distance of 508 kilometres and as many as 12 stations. According to the corporation, there will be as many as 35 trains per day in one direction, with a frequency of 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes during non-peak hours.