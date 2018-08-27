Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How turning coaches into clinics will help Indian Railways acquire land

The step is also being taken for easing the entire process of land acquisition for the bullet train project.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: In a bid to provide healthcare facilities to those whose land is required for India’s first high-speed rail project, Indian Railways has decided to take several measures such as conversion of railway coaches into prefabricated polyclinics, according to officials stated in an HT report. The step is also being taken for easing the entire process of land acquisition for the bullet train project. The report also stated that the first polyclinic is likely to be launched by the first week of September. The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) took the decision after discovering that the villagers were in need of health, education infrastructure as well as potable water in their vicinity. At present, the process to acquire land for the 508-km long corridor is underway. For the entire project, 1400 hectare land is required, however, so far, only 0.9 hectare land has been acquired, according to NHSRCL.

The MD of NHSRCL, Achal Khare, was quoted in the report saying that the services will be implemented in coordination with the district administration. While giving an example, Khare said that in Palghar, he received the request for the opening of a health unit. In the area, there is a dilapidated building and it is being renovated. Doctors and nurses are being arranged for the same. Khare also added that the doctors will visit the Varthan village in Palghar twice a week. Another NHSRCL official said that they received similar requests from other villages as well. However, the official informed that at several places government buildings are not available for health units.

According to an official, quoted in the report, some containers have been purchased already while container-shaped railway coaches will be purchased later. As per the requirement of the polyclinic, the interiors will be changed. Four coaches will be procured in total, and to build a clinic, two-coach sets will be used. The official said that for the development of the project, they require the land at the earliest and also informed that the coaches will be transported and converted. Some villagers also demanded bore wells for underground water, drinking water and renovation of schools.

Khare said that for drinking water, NHSRCL will see if groundwater is available, otherwise depending on the location, alternative arrangements will be made. He added that NHSRCL will try to provide everything the villagers are demanding. If required, the NHSRCL is also open to sponsoring industrial training and will also create self-help groups in order to start poultry or goat farming, the report stated.