Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: First consignment from Japan for training tracks reaches Vadodara

The consignment for the project includes 200 metre rails, 20 track slabs and reinforcement bars of 13 mm diameter.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The first consignment of Japanese-made goods for Modi government’s ambitious bullet train project has reached Vadodara, says a ToI report. The consignment for the bullet train project, which was shipped to Mumbai and later brought to Vadodara through road, has reached the destination where the HSRTI (High Speed Rail Training Institute) is being set up by the NHSRCL (National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited). The training institute is being set up over a land area of five hectares at the campus of the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara. The consignment for the project includes 200 metre rails, 20 track slabs and reinforcement bars of 13 mm diameter, the report said.

Achal Khare, Managing Director of NHSRCL, visited the site last weekend where the work for laying the training tracks using the Japanese goods has started. He was quoted in the report saying that the track slabs manufactured from high strength concrete are currently made only in Japan whose Shinkansen technology they are adopting for the high speed rail project. Khare further informed that the track slabs provide the required stability to run the high speed trains. Khare added that in future, these track slabs will be manufactured in India. At present, the 13 mm diameter reinforcement bars are also not made by any player in the country, he said.

Pradeep Ahirkar, chief project manager of NHSRCL was quoted in the report saying that for the 508 km long project, most of which will be elevated, more than one lakh such track slabs will be needed for laying the tracks on which the bullet train service will run. He also said that the training tracks where contract workers and supervisors from Japan with their Indian counterparts have started working are expected to get ready by mid-January.

According to an NHSRCL official, who after undergoing training at Japan has returned to Vadodara, a single track slab has the strength of as many as eight sleepers. The corporation is setting two 100 metres training tracks at the site. While one of the training tracks will be for straight line, the other one will be for the curved line, he said. The official further added that after the completion of the training tracks and once the construction of the hostel building is over, the corporation will start training of manpower from February. Now an embankment will be made, following which RCC bed will be set up and the track slabs will be placed above them. The rails will finally come over the track slabs, he added.