Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Construction work on swanky Vadodara railway station to begin soon

Vadodara Railway station is set to be revamped for the bullet train project

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: With Indian Railways looking to surmount land acquisition hurdles, work on India’s first bullet train project will begin soon. The Vadodara Railway station of the Western Railway (WR) zone of Indian Railways, in the state of Gujarat is set to be revamped for the bullet train project and experts have prepared the final design for the same. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the construction of the railway station in Vadodara will commence from March 19. The tendering process for the construction will be starting soon.

Platform number 6 of the Vadodara station will be connected to the bullet train project. Due to this, the reservation center, section engineering office, water tank and railway police station of the same platform will be removed. According to the officials of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the work will start after the completion of the tendering process. After a lot of planning, the design of the railway station has been prepared and finalized. While the total height of the project station will be 20-22 meters, its width will be 40 meters.

The tendering process for the construction will be starting soon.

Earlier this year, Financial Express Online had reported that the Vadodara railway station will have the longest girder. It will be longer than any girder on Japan’s Shinkansen network – at 220 metres. Since Vadodara is famous for its banyan tree or “vad ka ped”, the design of the new station will be on those lines. To install the girder, platform number 7 will have to be dismantled. It is presently used for locomotive reversal for trains that come to Gujarat from Delhi. To avoid disruptions in operations, NHSRCL will develop the nearby Chhayapuri station.

Meanwhile, in the month of November this year, the first consignment of Japanese-made goods for the bullet train project reached Vadodara. The consignment, which included 200 metre rails, 20 track slabs and reinforcement bars of 13 mm diameter, reached the destination where the HSRTI (High Speed Rail Training Institute) was being set up by the NHSRCL. The track slabs manufactured from high strength concrete are made only in Japan whose Shinkansen technology has been adopted for the high speed rail project. For the 508 km long project, more than one lakh such track slabs will be required for laying the tracks on which the bullet train service will run. India’s first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to begin service in August 2022.