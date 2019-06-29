Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: 24 high-speed E5 Shinkansen tech train sets to be procured from Japan

Indian Railways is gearing up for the country’s first ever bullet train.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that as many as 24 bullet train sets have been planned for procurement from Japanese companies through tendering process for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The high-speed train is being developed on E5 Shinkansen technology of Japan. According to Goyal, as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the NHSRCL and the Japanese side, in order to promote Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, at present, 6 out of over 24 train sets are planned for assembling in India. The location for this is to be decided by the Japanese supplier, he added.

Piyush Goyal, while replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, has said that the estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1,08,000 crore. This includes the cost that will be incurred on the rolling stock as well. He further said that 81 per cent of this amount will be funded through the loan from the Japanese firm, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The high-speed rail project is targeted to be completed by the year 2023.

Indian Railways is gearing up for the country’s first ever bullet train. The ambitious high-speed rail project, which is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will link the two prominent financial hubs of India, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The corridor of this project would be 508 km long.

The high-speed train will be operated at a speed of 320 kmph. It will be equipped with several modern features. Additionally, multi-purpose rooms will be provided for the needs of feeding mothers and patients. The bullet train, en route both directions, will cover 12 railway stations namely, Mumbai, Boisar, Vapi, Virar, Thane, Sabarmati, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, Bilimora, Surat and Ahmedabad stations. Meanwhile, earlier this year it was reported that the Railway Board has asked NHSRCL to study the feasibility of 10 more corridors for bullet train projects.