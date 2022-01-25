Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: NHSRCL signs agreement for design, supply, construction of track & related work

The Bullet Train project implementing agency, NHSRCL, the ballast-less slab Track system as used in Japanese Bullet Trains (Shinkansen) will be used on the first high-speed rail corridor project of India.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: An agreement was signed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) with IRCON International Limited recently for the design, supply as well as construction of rail track and also track related works for Double Line High Speed Railway (length of 237 Kilometres between Vadodara and Vapi) for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor under MAHSR T 2 Package. According to a statement issued by the Bullet Train project implementing agency, NHSRCL, the ballast-less slab Track system as used in Japanese Bullet Trains (Shinkansen) will be used on the first high-speed rail corridor project of India.

NHSRCL further stated for the contract, the Japan Railway Track Consultant Company Limited (JRTC) has provided the detailed design and also the drawing of major high-speed rail track components such as RC Track bed, Track slab arrangement as well as continuous welded rail (CWR) forces, etc. The contract will give a boost to the “Make in India” initiative as the contract has been awarded to an Indian firm IRCON International Limited. Speaking on the occasion, NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri said the corporation received support from JICA in a very effective manner. He also appreciated the technical support extended by JARTS, JRTC and JICC for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

According to Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, the bullet train track works is a crucial part of railway safety and also comfortable ride in Japanese Shinkansen technology. The contract of track work will offer a unique opportunity for Indian firms to work with Japanese agencies who have expertise in Bullet Train’s Shinkansen technology, Mitsunori added. NHSRCL Director Project, Rajendra Prasad said the Shinkansen technology has an unpanelled safety record and track plays a crucial role in the safety of train running. According to Prasad, it is an excellent example of the transfer of technology, as experts from Japan will come to India to provide training to supervisors and workers from India who are involved in track work.