Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: NHSRCL organizes training programmes in Geotechnical Investigation Lab, Surat

This Geo Technical investigation lab is considered as the biggest Geotechnical Laboratory of Asia. (image: NHSRCL website)

Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project: In line with the Modi government’s National Skill Development Program, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is organizing training programmes for the students of civil engineering at the Geo Technical investigation lab, which is set up by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in the city of Surat, Gujarat, for Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. The Multinational conglomerate company L&T is executing the civil works between Vapi and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. The upcoming 508 km long Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project is going to be India’s first Bullet Train corridor. The High Speed Rail project, which will cover 12 stations in total, is being executed by NHSRCL.

The Geo Technical investigation lab is considered as the biggest Geotechnical Laboratory of Asia. The lab has generated job opportunities for approximately 900 (400 at laboratories and 500 at field) people including Technicians, Engineers, and skilled laborers. This Geo Technical investigation lab is well equipped with the state-of-the-art investigation equipment. The facility can carry out as many 3,500 tests per day through 20 geotechnical engineers and 188 laboratory technicians, according to a statement issued by NHSRCL.

During the training, the civil engineering students are familiarized with the instruments, which are being utilized for various geotechnical investigations. Apart from lectures, field tests such as Pile load test, Plate Load test are demonstrated as well to determine the soil characteristics through lab testing. In this facility, the first batch of 35 number of students from Surat’s Sardar Vallabh Bhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) have already received training.

According to NHSRCL, the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project has also boosted the local Geotech investigation setup in upgrading their old equipment. Nearly 15 labs at Surat, Valsad, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Anand have also upgraded their infrastructure to comply with international standards required for the high speed rail project. At project sites, fully automatic and semi automatic ground testing machines have been deployed, the Corporation added.