Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: NHSRCL floats tender for maintenance depot, elevated station at Anand

The corporation’s latest bid is for the design and construction of civil and building works.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the country’s first-ever high-speed rail project, connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad, has floated a tender with bids invited for a maintenance depot and an elevated station in Anand, Gujarat. This is the third tender floated this year by the corporation for the ambitious bullet train project, which is currently facing land acquisition problems. With the latest tender, the NHSRCL has invited bids for the construction of about 69 per cent i.e., around 348 kilometre stretch of the 508 kilometres high-speed rail corridor, which is likely to be launched in the year 2023.

The bullet train project also involves 21 kilometres of tunnels, five elevated stations as well as one depot at Surat in Gujarat. The corporation’s latest bid is for the design and construction of civil and building works. This will include testing as well as commissioning of 90 kilometres of viaducts and bridges, an elevated station between Ahmedabad and Vadodara, and a maintenance depot. To bid for the project, the vendors have been given four months, while a period of 1,370 days has been given to them to complete the entire work. Over 66 per cent land that is required for the above-mentioned tender has been already acquired.

According to a PTI report, earlier this year, the corporation invited bids for the viaduct between Zaroli village on the border of Maharashtra-Gujarat and Vadodara. In addition to this, it also included 30 road and canal crossings, 24 river crossings, four stations- Vapi, Surat, Bilimora and Bharuch. The other tender floated this year was for the underground tunnel of approximately 21 kilometres including 7 kilometres of undersea tunnel in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi recently said in the parliament that the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train is viable as an average 36,000 passengers are estimated to travel on the high-speed rail service daily. The minimum fare to travel on the Bullet Train is likely to be in the range of Rs 3,000.