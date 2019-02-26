Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Name India’s 1st bullet train, design its mascot and win a prize! Details here

NHSRCL recently announced a nationwide competition to name the bullet train project.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India’s first bullet train to get a mascot! Just like a Maharaja is the mascot of Air India, the bullet train project, connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad will get one for itself. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) recently announced a nationwide competition to name the bullet train project, according to a PTI report. The corporation, which is implementing this project, has asked for entries for the name along with the designing of mascot for the bullet train project by March 25. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to become operational by the year 2022.

According to a statement released by the NHSRCL, the mascot for the bullet train should be a well-designed character, which will personify the value system of the corporation other than being able to communicate effectively. It further stated that with its own name, it will be provided with an identity which will help people to establish a connect with the bullet train. The competition announced by the NHSRCL will be an open online competition on mygov.in and those who are interested in participating can look for more details by logging onto the website. The name, as well as the mascot of the bullet train, will be shortlisted through a nominated committee. Moreover, the winners will be awarded prize money along with a certificate confirming their participation in the online competition. Also, there will be five consolation prizes in each category of the competition.

Interestingly, the logo of the organization was also adopted through a similar competition in the year 2017. Represented by a cheetah, the logo symbolizes speed, while the red and blue coloured lines represent calm and reliability, the report said.

The NHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Indian Railways and the Gujarat and Maharashtra state governments, which is implementing the country’s first bullet train project with technical as well as financial assistance from Japan. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is 508.17 km-long in total, out of which 155.76 km will be in Maharashtra, 348.04 km will be in Gujarat, while 4.3 km will be in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.