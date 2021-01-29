Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: L&T bags up to Rs 2,500 crore contract for India’s 1st high-speed rail corridor

The country's first Bullet Train project is the Modi government’s flagship collaboration with Japan.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: On Friday, Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that it has received an up to Rs 2,500 crore contract for the upcoming and country’s first high speed rail corridor project connecting the financial capital and the city of Ahmedabad. The company said in a regulatory filing that a significant contract has been secured by the heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, according to a PTI report. This high speed rail corridor project is being implemented by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), based on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology.

According to L&T, the infrastructure firm did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the category of “significant”, which range between an amount of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its contracts’ classification. The company stated that the order is to procure, assemble, fabricate, paint as well as transport 28 bridges. It further said the Rs 2,500 crore contract was secured through a consortium of L&T and Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS).

The country’s first Bullet Train project is the Modi government’s flagship collaboration with Japan. The ambitious 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project for which PM Narendra Modi along with then Japan PM Shinzo Abe, had laid the foundation stone in September 2017, is expected to generate more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction period. The Bullet Train project is expected to boast speeds of over 300 km per hour.

Other than Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, feasibility studies have been sanctioned by the national transporter for seven more high-speed rail corridors including Delhi – Ahmedabad, Delhi – Amritsar, Varanasi – Howrah, Delhi – Varanasi, Mumbai – Hyderabad, Mumbai – Nagpur, Chennai – Mysore rail corridors.