  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: L&T bags up to Rs 2,500 crore contract for India’s 1st high-speed rail corridor

By: |
January 29, 2021 2:36 PM

A significant contract has been secured by the heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

bullet train, L&TThe country's first Bullet Train project is the Modi government’s flagship collaboration with Japan.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: On Friday, Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that it has received an up to Rs 2,500 crore contract for the upcoming and country’s first high speed rail corridor project connecting the financial capital and the city of Ahmedabad. The company said in a regulatory filing that a significant contract has been secured by the heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, according to a PTI report. This high speed rail corridor project is being implemented by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), based on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology.

According to L&T, the infrastructure firm did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the category of “significant”, which range between an amount of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its contracts’ classification. The company stated that the order is to procure, assemble, fabricate, paint as well as transport 28 bridges. It further said the Rs 2,500 crore contract was secured through a consortium of L&T and Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS).

Related News

The country’s first Bullet Train project is the Modi government’s flagship collaboration with Japan. The ambitious 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project for which PM Narendra Modi along with then Japan PM Shinzo Abe, had laid the foundation stone in September 2017, is expected to generate more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction period. The Bullet Train project is expected to boast speeds of over 300 km per hour.

Other than Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, feasibility studies have been sanctioned by the national transporter for seven more high-speed rail corridors including Delhi – Ahmedabad, Delhi – Amritsar, Varanasi – Howrah, Delhi – Varanasi, Mumbai – Hyderabad, Mumbai – Nagpur, Chennai – Mysore rail corridors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train L&T bags up to Rs 2500 crore contract for India’s 1st high-speed rail corridor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways to resume IRCTC e-catering services from Feb 1; How to book meals on ‘Food on Track’ website
2Indian Railways completed 200 projects during COVID-19 period! Helped railways plan for future, says Goyal
3Indian Railways line up Rs 40,000-crore spend on rolling stock in FY22