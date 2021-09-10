Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Indigenous Full Span Launching Equipment flagged off to expedite development

This equipment will expedite construction of the Bullet Train corridor.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, through video conferencing, flagged off Full Span Launching Equipment- Straddle Carrier and Girder Transporter, designed and manufactured under ‘Make in India’ initiative, to expedite the construction of viaduct for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor project. Vaishnaw said in a bid to encourage the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative, full span launching equipment with capacity of of 1100 MT is indigenously developed by Larsen & Toubro at Kanchipuram, Chennai. This equipment will expedite construction of the Bullet Train corridor.

Development work has already started on 325 kilometres (in Gujarat) out of 508 kilometres corridor between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. For the MAHSR project, over 97 per cent land has been acquired by NHSRCL so far in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, while 30 per cent land has been acquired in the state of Maharashtra. For the development of viaduct superstructures of MAHSR, NHSRCL will adopt state-of-the-art construction methodologies such as FSLM. With the help of this technology, the method of launching girders for the project will be expedited as for double track viaduct, the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece.

According to the Railway Ministry, for the high speed corridor, the standard precast Pre Stressed Concrete Box Girders (range of weight from 700 to 975 metric ton) of span 30 metres, 35 metres and 45 meters will be launched by utilizing FSLM methodology. The heaviest Pre Stressed Concrete Box Girder of 40 meter length and weighing 975 MT will be utilized for the first time in India’s construction industry for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, which is going to be the country’s first Bullet Train project. For the construction of viaduct 325 kilometres of viaduct super structures between the cities of Vapi and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, 20 such launching equipment will be required in total.