Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: India’s first high-speed rail project to be financially viable?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The upcoming high-speed train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which is also going to be the country’s first-ever bullet train will be viable as an average 36,000 people are estimated to travel daily on the service, said the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in Parliament recently. According to various reports, the minimum train fare is likely to be in the range of Rs 3,000. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will cover a distance of 508 km. The high-speed rail project, which is being implemented by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is targeted for completion by the year 2023.

The minister in his written reply stated that the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore by the special purpose vehicle (SPV)- NHSRCL with financial as well as technical assistance from the government of Japan. On issues of land acquisition faced in Maharashtra and Gujarat for the high-speed rail project, the minister informed that in Gujarat, a total of 297 villages are coming on this line. In Gujarat, more than 97 per cent farmers have already given their consent. However, in certain patches of Maharashtra area, some problems are still there. But the minister believes that those farmers will give their consent soon.

According to Angadi, all environmental safeguards have been taken for the bullet train project. The entire corridor for the high-speed rail is being developed on an elevated track, which will minimize the impact on the environment. For minimum impact on mangroves in Mumbai area, the project involves a 21 km tunnel, out of which 7 km tunnel will be under sea. The minister also assured that mangrove plantation will be carried out.

Meanwhile, to assess the feasibility of setting up the high-speed rail network in other parts of India, the government is conducting a detailed study. Once the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project is successful, the government can think of launching bullet train on other routes as well like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, and other cities, Angadi said.