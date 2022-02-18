Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Darshana Jardosh inspects High-Speed Rail construction between Surat-Vapi

The next stop was Casting yard at Ch. 238 (Village Nasilpore, located in District Navsari) where the minister witnessed display of heavy equipment such as straddle carrier of capacity 1100 T as well as bridge gantries.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail: Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh recently inspected the work of India’s first Bullet Train, Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail at project site between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat. Jardosh started the visit with Casting yard at Ch. 243 in village Padgah, located in the district of Navsari, for inspection for preparatory works of girder casting planned for castings including Casting of Pile cap at Ch. 242 P42 and P23. The next stop was Casting yard at Ch. 238 (Village Nasilpore, located in District Navsari) where the minister witnessed display of heavy equipment such as straddle carrier of capacity 1100 T as well as bridge gantries.

Jardosh also visited other casting yards which included Casting Yards at Ch. 232 (Village Kachchol located in the District of Navsari) witnessing casting of full span girder, automatic cutting of steel and Ring/stirrup making plant, operation of ready-made steel plant (RMS) Plant, and inspection of viaduct piers from Ch. 197 to 195 in village Pathri located the District Valsad. In the end, the minister visited the site of Daman Ganga river where the foundation of the river bridge was taking place. Some of the salient points of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail construction activity are as follows: