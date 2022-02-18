Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Darshana Jardosh inspects High-Speed Rail construction between Surat-Vapi

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail: Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh recently inspected the work of India’s first Bullet Train, Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail at project site between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat. Jardosh started the visit with Casting yard at Ch. 243 in village Padgah, located in the district of Navsari, for inspection for preparatory works of girder casting planned for castings including Casting of Pile cap at Ch. 242 P42 and P23. The next stop was Casting yard at Ch. 238 (Village Nasilpore, located in District Navsari) where the minister witnessed display of heavy equipment such as straddle carrier of capacity 1100 T as well as bridge gantries.
Jardosh also visited other casting yards which included Casting Yards at Ch. 232 (Village Kachchol located in the District of Navsari) witnessing casting of full span girder, automatic cutting of steel and Ring/stirrup making plant, operation of ready-made steel plant (RMS) Plant, and inspection of viaduct piers from Ch. 197 to 195 in village Pathri located the District Valsad. In the end, the minister visited the site of Daman Ganga river where the foundation of the river bridge was taking place. Some of the salient points of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail construction activity are as follows:
- In the state of Gujarat (352 kilometres), 100 per cent Civil Tenders have been awarded to Indian Contractors.
- 98.6 per cent land has been acquired and work of civil construction has started in the entire 352 kilometre length.
- In the state of Gujarat, 98.6 per cent land has been acquired and work of civil construction has started in the entire 352 km stretch. In the state of Maharashtra, 62 per cent land has been acquired.
- The works on Foundations, Piles, Piers, Pier Caps, casting and erection of Girders for Viaduct and Stations have started all along the alignment passing through eight districts of Gujarat.
- Out of 352 kilometres, Geotechnical Investigation work in 325 km length has been completed.
- For Geotechnical Investigation, the largest Geotechnical Lab of Asia has been developed at Surat.
- Construction work of Piles, Pile Caps, Well Foundations, Open Foundations, Pier Caps, Piers is currently in progress in 110 kilometres length.
- Out of 352 kilometres, Piling has been completed in 81 kilometres length, Foundation has been completed in 30 kilometres length and Pier has been completed in 20 kilometres length.