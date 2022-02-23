Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Check progress video on India’s first High Speed Rail Project

The Bullet Trains will be equipped with most advanced signaling system as used in Japan’s Shinkansen trains.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Progress: The development work on India’s first Bullet Train project is going in full swing! Once the work on MAHSR is complete, passengers will be able to enjoy the journey on this high speed train. As per the plan, on the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, Bullet Trains will operate at a speed of 320 Km per hour, covering a distance 508 Kilometres and 12 railway stations in total. According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the Bullet Trains will be equipped with most advanced signaling system as used in Japan’s Shinkansen trains. Check out this video, shared by the Railway Ministry, on the ongoing construction work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project:

आत्मनिर्भर भारत की गति एवं शक्ति की प्रतीक बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना का कार्य जोर-शोर से चल रहा है। जल्द ही यात्री इस ट्रेन के सफर का आनंद ले सकेंगे।



देखिए इस परियोजना पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों के कुछ दृश्य।#BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/DkeWUGNx0U — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 22, 2022

According to NHSRCL which is implementing the project, there will be three different classes in these trains namely First class, Standard class and Business class. The Bullet Train will be provided with various modern passenger aircraft-like features such as overhead baggage racks, LED lighting, reading lamps in First class and Business class, seat leg rests operating in conjunction with seat tilting in First class and Business class, etc. The High Speed Trains will also boast other modern facilities such as power outlets for mobile or laptop charging, etc. Cars will be equipped with modernized toilets for men, women as well as with special consideration to wheelchair accessibility.

Moreover, the Bullet Train coaches will be fitted with an enhanced passenger information system for regular communication with onboard commuters. LCD passenger information display system will be installed which will provide information in Hindi, English, Gujarati as well as Marathi. According to the corporation, the onboard displays will show information like train number and name, current station, next stopping station as well as destination station, text news, information in emergency situations, door opening side, speed, etc.