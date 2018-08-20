Mumbai AC local train a hit! Now, car users switch to air-conditioned service to beat traffic

As per the data obtained from the Indian Railways, nearly 25,000 regular passengers on Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section, who earlier held season passes for travelling in the first class compartments, have recently switched to travelling by the AC local, according to an IE report. The data also showed that many passengers, who earlier used cars to travel have now started to use the AC local in order to beat traffic on arterial roads. As per the data, there has been a 10% increase every month in passengers taking the AC local from Churchgate since December. The single AC local train, which was introduced on December 25, 2017, makes 12 fast trips in one day between Churchgate and Virar stations in Mumbai. Till the month of July, a total ridership of 22.4 lakh commuters, carrying an average 1,500 commuters daily, had been recorded.

According to railway officials, passengers who held first-class season passes and car users now constitute 90% of the regular commuters of the AC local. So far, an upgradation of 515 first-class season tickets as well as another 517 first class single journey tickets to the AC local has been recorded by the Western Railway. According to the report, the upgradation of season ticket enables passengers to commence balance number of journeys in the AC local since the time they make the switch by paying the difference in fare. A senior Western Railway official who was quoted in the report said that while upgradation of tickets to AC is also done by single journey first class ticket holders, however, only those who have upgraded their season tickets to the AC local can be considered as regular AC local passengers.

Till the month of July, the total earnings of Rs 9 crore with an average monthly earning of Rs 1 crore has been recorded by the AC local. Passengers who travel on daily basis are demanding an increase in the frequency of the AC local services as well as more stops, including at Malad, Kandivali and Grant Road stations, the report stated.